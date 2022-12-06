VALLEYVIEW, ALTA. — The Fort St. John Senior Flyers fought hard in their away game that ended in a 6-5 loss against the Valleyview Jets last weekend.

This loss comes after the Flyers’ Friday night win over the Grimshaw Huskies.

The Jets scored the majority of their goals in the first period, making it difficult for the Flyers to catch up.

Gary Loewen scored the first goal for the Flyers in the first period, shortly after the Jets had the first goal of the game.

The Jets had another three before Alex Nimmo scored a buzzer-beater at the end of the first, assisted by Lien Miller-Jeanotte.

The score was 4-2 for the Jets heading into the second period.

The Jets had the first two goals of the second period as well, but around halfway through, Loewen scored his second of the game with an assist from Jared Winkel.

The second period was the end of the goal-scoring road for the Jets, heading into the third period 6-3.

The Flyers tried to make the third period count, with Dawson Phillips scoring the fourth goal of the game, assisted by Todd Gunther and Cooper Willms.

Miller-Jeanotte scored the fifth and final goal of the game for the Flyers, with help from Robbie Sidhu and Nolan Lagace.

Assistant coach Craig Faulkner said he is proud of his team for not “quitting on the game.”

“They could have easily thrown in the towel heading into the final period, being down three goals,” said Faulkner.

“Our compete level was there, and we were winning most of the one-on-one battles. We just weren’t able to tie it up.”

The Flyers will hit the road on Thursday to face the Grande Prairie Athletics.

The puck drops in Grande Prairie at 8:30 p.m.

