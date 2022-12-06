FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John will hold a public hearing on the amendment to a bylaw on at-home businesses.

The city’s home occupations zoning bylaw covers acceptable uses for homes, specifically regarding at-home businesses. It expands on what kinds of businesses can be run out of a home, acceptable practices for customer visits, signage, and storage of equipment.

This bylaw is being amended to be more in line with the recently adopted business licence bylaw, which takes effect on January 1st, 2023.

Story Continues Below

To support these amendments, the city is holding a public hearing to give residents a chance to comment and ask questions about the bylaw and its changes.

The bylaw hearing will take place on Monday, December 12th at 6 p.m. at the Fort St. John City Hall.

Copies of the administrative report, including background on the bylaws, can be found at city hall starting on December 8th at noon, between the regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The report can also be found on the City of Fort St. John’s website.

Residents wishing to make comments can attend the hearing in person or can submit them through mail to city hall at the attention of Bonnie McCue, Corporate Office, or through email at legislativeservices@fortstjohn.ca.

Thanks for reading! Our goal is to cover all the local news and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! As a Supporter, you also get our investigative stories early and a FREE mug! Learn More