FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A writer for Chatelaine magazine is looking to interview women who gave birth without assistance in remote areas.

Alison Motluk, who has written for Chatelaine, The Atlantic and Toronto Life, is looking to speak with women about their experiences giving birth where medical care is difficult to access.

Motluk said she is open to any stories but is looking for those who want to share details.

“I’m interested in stories that worked out fine and stories that didn’t,” Motluk said.

“I’m most interested in the calculation that went into deciding to give birth alone and what that felt like.”

She explained that she wrote a lot about healthcare and reproduction but had no idea people choose to give birth without assistance in remote communities.

“I live in a big city, and when I had my kids, I decided to have home births with a midwife,” Motluk said.

“But I did not think through that if you aren’t near a hospital, you can’t have a midwife-assisted home birth. So women in geographically isolated areas have very few choices.”

She said the fact that she didn’t know that some women give birth unassisted suggests that many Canadians don’t know, but she thinks they should.

Motluk wanted to add that she has written a lot about intimate reproductive issues, such as egg donations, surrogacy, and in vitro fertilization, so she will be “as sensitive as possible.”

Motluk can be reached through email at alison.motluk@gmail.com or by phone at 416-465-0497.

