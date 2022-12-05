DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek has moved to donate unwanted bicycles to Bicycles 4 Humanity.

A letter was written to Dawson Creek council on behalf of Bicycles 4 Humanity (B4H) by local Brian Farquhar, requesting that council donate unwanted bicycles to the charity.

Right now, unwanted bicycles are collected and auctioned off by the City of Dawson Creek. Farquhar noted in his letter that usually, these bicycles seemed to be purchased for their scrap metal.

Story Continues Below

“It is a shame they are destroyed when they can be re-purposed with a little repair work and some care,” Farquhar said.

In the letter, Farquhar also offered to provide council with a report on how many people B4H has helped with the city’s support.

B4H was started in 2006 in Whistler, B.C., and focuses on repairing and donating used bicycles to send to Africa. Since then, the charity has grown to have chapters across Canada, America, and Europe.

Since 2013, the Edmonton chapter that Farquhar and his family work with has sent four 40-foot sea cans of donated bicycles to Africa.

Farquhar said he had been collecting bikes since 2014 for this cause.

In the council meeting on December 5th, Dawson Creek city council motioned that pending no legal or unforeseen issues, they would commit to donating bicycles to B4H.

Visit the B4H website to learn more about the initiative.

Farquhar’s letter to council can be viewed below:

Thanks for reading! Our goal is to cover all the local news and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! As a Supporter, you also get our investigative stories early and a FREE mug! Learn More