FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John’s Stephen Culling recently won the Maple Leaf Circuit Finals in Regina, Saskatchewan, to end the season.

Culling finished in the top four in all four rounds at the circuit finals last week.

His aggregate time of 16.5, a combination of all scores, earned him the circuit win, some cold hard cash and another belt buckle.

Culling opened the competition with a four-second finish on Wednesday.

The next day he earned a time of 3.6 seconds, earning him first place. The following day, he finished in second place, tying with Alberta’s Jonny Webb at 4.5 seconds.

On Saturday, Culling’s final score of 4.4 seconds earned him fourth place and a tie with Alberta’s Derek Frank.

Tre Lopushinsky