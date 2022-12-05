TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy, technology and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 153.85 points at 20,331.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 261.51 points at 34,168.37. The S&P 500 index was down 42.82 points at 4,028.88, while the Nasdaq composite was down 123.40 points at 11,338.10.

Story Continues Below

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.86 cents US compared with 74.25 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was down six cents at US$79.92 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 48 cents at US$5.80 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$20.00 at US$1,789.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.83 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! Our goal is to cover all the local news and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! As a Supporter, you also get our investigative stories early and a FREE mug! Learn More