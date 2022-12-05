FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John councillor recently shared updates on work being done at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

A shutdown began on December 3rd to fix the pool deck after reports of slips and falls following its annual maintenance.

In a social media post, councillor Trevor Bolin said the pool deck was getting “a more aggressive finish” to help ensure the safety of residents.

Story Continues Below

He also mentioned that the hot tub was holding water and repairs on it continue. The second slide is also up for recommission.

The updates came after Bolin and councillor Jim Lequiere spoke with the pool team. Bolin and Lequiere are the chair and co-chair of the North Peace Leisure Pool board, respectively.

The City of Fort St. John confirmed these updates but stated that more official updates would be released before the reopening.

The pool is scheduled to reopen on December 10th.

Thanks for reading! Our goal is to cover all the local news and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! As a Supporter, you also get our investigative stories early and a FREE mug! Learn More