FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies have extended their win streak to 13 games after defeating the North Peace Navigators in back-to-back games this weekend.

The series started on Friday with a 5-3 win at the North Peace Arena — a game that marked captain Cayden Frenette’s 100th game with the team.

Frenette led the team with three points, two goals and an assist. Raymond Dick, Chase London and Brandon Modde each added a goal to the scoreboard.

Story Continues Below

The Huskies outshot the Navigators 50-12.

The next day, the Pups kept their momentum, beating the Navigators 5-1 on Sunday.

Dick, Oscar Burgess, Ashton Underhill, Justin Brownlee, and Colby Busche each scored in Sunday’s win.

The Huskies outshot the Navigators 41-19.

In the Northwest Junior Hockey League standings, the Huskies remain in third behind the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings and the Sexsmith Vipers.

The Huskies will play at home next Friday against Grande Prairie before a one day road trip on Saturday to take on the Fairview Flyers.

Thanks for reading! Our goal is to cover all the local news and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! As a Supporter, you also get our investigative stories early and a FREE mug! Learn More