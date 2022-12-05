WHISTLER, B.C. — Montreal-educated filmmaker Katherine Jerkovic’s movie “Coyote” was the big winner at the Whistler Film Festival.

The film about a widower asked to take care of a grandson he didn’t know he had took home the $35,000 Borsos award for best Canadian feature.

The film’s star, Jorge Martinez Colorado, received the best performance in a Borsos competition film award for what jurors described as a “masterful, heartbreaking and uplifting performance.”

Story Continues Below

Meanwhile, Joëlle Desjardins Paquette was awarded best director of a Borsos competition film for “Rodeo,” while best screenplay of a Borsos competition film went to Guillaume Lambert for “Niagara.”

David Schuurman scored the best cinematography award for “Polaris,” and Arthur Tarnowski snagged the best editing award for “The 12 Tasks of Imelda.”

The Whistler Film Festival ran from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, and films will be available to stream online across Canada until Jan. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! Our goal is to cover all the local news and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! As a Supporter, you also get our investigative stories early and a FREE mug! Learn More