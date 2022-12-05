FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Central Emporium was broken into early Monday morning, and two big pieces of amethyst were stolen.

Christina Almond, the store owner, said the suspect broke the building’s glass door at 1:30 a.m., setting the alarm off.

“They entered the premises, and they stole an amethyst mirror and an amethyst cathedral,” Almond said.

“They’re the two most expensive items in our entire store.”

One of the pieces of amethyst stolen from Central Emporium. (Christina Almond)

She said police arrived shortly after the alarm went off and checked out the store. Nothing else was taken except for the two amethyst pieces.

“I think they had probably been in earlier and scoped the store out. They knew exactly what they wanted,” said Alison.

She also wanted to thank Alpine Glass for fixing the window so they could open the same day.

Police have been notified and are investigating but were unavailable for comment.

If anyone has any information on the stolen amethyst, contact the Fort St. John RCMP department at 250-787-8100.

The Central Emporium break-in follows last month’s break-ins at Veronica’s Closet and Penny’s Cards, Coins & Collectibles.

