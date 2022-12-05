Brad’s Furniture and Appliances Hit the Mark is back just in time for the holidays! From December 5th until December 23rd, 2022 you can play Hit The Mark to try and win COLD. HARD. CASH!

To play Hit The Mark listen for your cue to call, which can happen ANY time from 6AM to 6PM. Then make sure you have a number chosen from 1 – 100 so you can try and Hit The Mark!

If you guess the correct number you win the jackpot for Brad’s Furniture and Appliances Hit The Mark, and if you don’t… We’ll add $10 to the pot. You can keep track of each number guessed on our Brad’s Furniture and Appliances Chart:

Prizing Details:

If you win, you will be contacted when your cheque is ready for pick up

From the date you win, you cannot enter or qualify for another contest for 30 days

You will be asked to take a photo upon prize pick up

Full prizing rules here

