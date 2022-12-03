FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John’s annual Santa Claus Parade rolled through town Saturday evening, spreading holiday cheer along the way.

Around 30 floats decorated by local businesses and organizations participated in this year’s parade, beginning on 98th street and making their way down 100th street to Centennial Park.

A multitude of Fort St. John residents lined up along 100th street to enjoy the beautiful parade, and celebrate the holiday spirit.

Story Continues Below

Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance in a horse-drawn sleigh as well.

After the parade, the crowd headed to Centennial Park, where the winners for the best-decorated float were announced by Mayor Hansen.

Wiggles and Giggles Daycare came in third place, Knapett Industries came in second place and Enbridge came in first place for the best-decorated float.

The annual Christmas tree light-up ceremony and countdown took place afterward, followed by photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Festival Plaza.

Christmas carols from the North Peace Community Choir finished up the evening’s celebrations.

Thanks for reading! Our goal is to cover all the local news and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! As a Supporter, you also get our investigative stories early and a FREE mug! Learn More