VANCOUVER — The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says the typically slow conditions it sees in November were even more sluggish last month as home sales dropped 53 per cent from a year ago and 15 per cent from October.

The B.C. board says sales in the region totalled 1,614 last month and were 36.9 per cent below the 10-year November sales average.

The board warned such conditions could persist as inflation remains stubbornly high and further interest rates are expected, encouraging people to forego home purchases over the holidays.

Story Continues Below

Those that were in search of properties last month found only 3,055 new listings, a 22.9 per cent fall from November 2021 and a 24.2 per cent drop from October 2022.

The composite benchmark price in the region sat at $1,131,600 last month, a less than one per cent decrease from November 2021 and a 1.5 per cent drop from October 2022.

The number also amounts to a 10.2 per cent decrease over the last six months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More