FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Pieces of the Peace, featuring quilts by Fort St John Country Quilters Guild, opened at Peace Gallery North on Friday.

Peace Gallery North curator Jacqueline Benedetto said the exhibit is a group show with multiple artists.

“There’s a lot of beautiful, fantastic quilts,” said Benedetto.

“We moved the walls for this show, so the exhibit space looks brand new and totally different.”

Kathi Ewan, a member of the Quilters Guild, said quilts can take days, months, and even years to complete, with a different source of inspiration behind each quilt.

“Sometimes you’re working on a quilt and then you just hit a wall,” said Ewan.

“You aren’t quite sure how to go ahead and the quilts need to rest for a little while. Then you wake up with a brilliant idea and know how to finish it.”

Pieces of the Peace features the work of the Fort St. John Country Quilters Guild. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

The Fort St. John Country Quilter’s Guild features quilters ranging in different levels of experience.

Lisa Babuick, also a member of the Quilters Guild, said the quilters come together to learn and develop their quilting technique as a group.

“As one person learns something, they teach it to everybody else. Then somebody else learns something and the teacher get’s to be the student that time,” said Babuick.

“As we grow and learn, we’re all passing forward what we’re learning, we’re all lifting and growing in our craft.”

The Fort St. John Country Quilters Guild welcomes new members, with or without experience. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

Quilters Guild member Carol King hopes Pieces of the Peace will inspire community members to get involved with the Fort St. John Country Quilters Guild.

“We’re looking for people that just wanna come and maybe learn,” said King.

“We can help them grow and expand their skills.”

Pieces of the Peace will be displayed at Peace Gallery North from December 2nd until December 31st.

