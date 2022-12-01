FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting help locating 21-year-old Jaydon Josh Klassen.

Klassen is currently wanted on an unendorsed warrant for assault.

He is six foot three inches tall, 170 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has information on Klassen’s location, they are asked to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 or online at northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

