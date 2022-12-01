Vancouver police say they’re investigating the deaths of two men in their 60s who died a week apart on the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Police are not linking the two deaths, but both are being investigated as homicides and no charges have been laid in either case.

They say 60-year-old Joseph Kelly was found dead Nov. 20 inside an apartment building on East Hastings near Carrall Street.

They say in a separate statement that 65-year-old Cameron Fairful was found Nov. 27 inside his apartment at a single-room occupancy building near Abbott and Water streets.

Investigators say they believe Fairful’s killing was targeted.

There have been 12 homicides in Vancouver in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press

