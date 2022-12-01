WHISTLER, B.C. — Richard Wagamese’s novel “Ragged Company” is being turned into a feature film.

British Columbia-based Sea to Sky Entertainment and Grinding Halt Films say they have acquired the rights to adapt the book.

Montreal-raised filmmaker Stephen Campanelli is slated to direct the film, with cameras expected to roll in 2023.

Cree filmmaker Jules Koostachin is writing the film’s screenplay alongside Canadian playwright, screenwriter, and novelist Dennis Foon.

Wagamese’s novel “Indian Horse” was adapted by Foon into a feature-length film directed by Campanelli and released in 2017.

“Ragged Company” follows four homeless people who seek refuge in a movie theatre when a severe arctic front falls on the city.

