The Northern Health Connections program will run on a modified schedule starting on December 20th.

The modified schedule leads up to an annual holiday and maintenance break.

Starting Tuesday, December 20th, Northern Health Connections buses will begin their last routes for the year before restarting the week of January 2nd, 2023.

Northern Health Connections modified holiday schedule. (Northern Health)

The Northern Health Connections booking centre will be closed from December 24th to 26th, 31st and January 1st, 2023. That means it will be open from December 27th to 30th.

Northern Health Connections provides transportation to those travelling to non-emergent health services outside of their home communities.

Northern Health said demand for the service typically drops over the holiday season as fewer people have booked healthcare appointments during this time.

More information on the holiday schedule can be found through the booking centre at 1-888-647-4997, through email at NHConnections@northernhealth.ca or online.

