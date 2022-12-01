FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Christmas Club is running for the second year, this time at “Maddie Cane Lane.“

Sean Gallagher and his brother Kevin started the North Peace Christmas Club last Christmas after setting up a Christmas light show for around 20 years.

Gallagher explained that in the first couple of years the family put on the Christmas light display, the Salvation Army had their kettles set up at his place.

Story Continues Below

“After that, I decided, maybe I’ll just collect money for the charities that I want to support,” Gallagher said.

“And basically, the charities I want to support is any non-profit or charitable organization in Fort St. John.”

Gallagher said he helped a few individuals in the last year, but he wishes to keep their names anonymous.

Earlier this year, he donated to Wheels For Tegan, an event held for a young girl who suffered a spinal cord injury due to a tobogganing accident.

In 2022, he intends to support the Women’s Resource Society and the Pregnancy Care Centre.

“This year already, I’ve probably taken in about $2,500 so far,” he said.

“I’m hoping to get up over $10,000.”

If a non-profit or an individual in the community needs help, Gallagher can be reached by call or text at 250-787-7301.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More