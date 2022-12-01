DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Northern Light College’s Dawson Creek campus experienced building closures on Thursday due to a boiler issue.

The issue shutdown two buildings on campus for the remainder of the day.

The two buildings impacted were the Main Campus and the Trades Center in Dawson Creek. All classes booked in those buildings were cancelled for the day.

These were the only buildings impacted by the boiler issue, and the closure does not include the Health Sciences building, the Regional Administration building, the aircraft hangar, or student housing.

The college said a mechanical problem with the boiler system brought on the issue.

At the time of publishing, the closed buildings are set to reopen for classes again on December 2nd.

