FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The local YMCA welcomed a new manager of childcare operations, long-time Fort St. John resident Alissa Torwalt.

Torwalt said she’s excited to bring her passion for the childcare industry and families to the new role.

She started with the YMCA about two weeks ago and said she has a great team to work with.

“It definitely feels like a home away from home, and the families are very welcoming, and the staff are welcoming,” Torwalt said.

“It feels like a great place to grow my experience and to grow with the team and to see what we can do for the community.”

Each day is different for Torwalt as she assists coordinators at Margaret Ma Murray Community School and Anne Roberts Young Elementary School.

“I kind of float around where needed,” she explained.

They’re currently working on getting Robert Ogilvie Elementary School involved with the YMCA as well, Torwalt said.

Torwalt was born and raised in Fort St. John and has been in several different roles in the around 20 years she’s been in the childcare field. She said she took on the management role to expand her expertise in the industry.

