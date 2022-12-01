VANCOUVER — A high pressure system over British Columbia is pushing arctic air and bitter cold to several areas of B.C. along with the potential for snow and wind on Friday.

Environment Canada says an extreme cold warning is up for B.C.’s Peace River regions with forecasts of wind chill values to minus 40.

Arctic outflow warnings have been posted for B.C.’s central and northern coasts, with the wind chill predicted at minus 20.

Special weather statements are also up for most of Vancouver Island and the south coast, with icy conditions and wind chills near minus 10.

While snow had been forecast for the same areas of southern B.C., the weather office now says there are indications the system will pass offshore of Vancouver Island, but a small change in that track could bring large snowfall amounts.

Tuesday’s storm has prompted red alerts from Canada Post, indicating carriers are not delivering in parts of the Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver and in Nanaimo and Parksville on Vancouver Island, but will try to deliver in the Comox Valley, although delays are likely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press

