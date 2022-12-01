FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John resident purchased a winning ticket of $18,724.20 from the Lotto 6/49 draw on Wednesday.

On top of the Fort St. John resident, a Prince George resident also purchased a winning ticket, along with four people from Ontario and one from Quebec, all of whom matched five numbers and the bonus number.

A lucky individual from Ontario may also take home the million-dollar prize.

The winning numbers were 4, 11, 16, 19, 27, 35, and the bonus number was 25.

The prize breakdown can be found on PlayNow’s website, and the next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, December 3rd.

