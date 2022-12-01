FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the B.C. Peace.

With the wind chill, temperatures will be near minus 40 all around the B.C. Peace.

Environment Canada says the extreme cold will persist through the weekend. The good news is temperatures with the wind chill will be moderate during the day, but very cold overnight.

In the South Peace, school buses have been cancelled for Thursday in Dawson Creek. Buses are still running in Chetwynd.

In the North Peace, seven bus routes have been cancelled. The cancelled routes are:

Wes Harder – Alaska Highway

Jenn Willard – Charlie Lake

Rosemary Baldry – Clearview

Judy Casssidy – Taylor

Stephanie Anderson – Doig

Ken Gilmour – Upper Pine

Corina Stotz – Upper Pine

For more details on bus routes in the North Peace, click here.

See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2022-12-01 13:44 UTC by Environment Canada:

Extreme cold warning issued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.



Extremely cold wind chill values near minus 40 are expected.



Wind chill values will moderate during the day, but very cold overnight low temperatures will persist into the weekend.



Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.



Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.



Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

