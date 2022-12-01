SURREY, B.C. — British Columbia’s anti-gang unit says federal prosecutors have approved 41 criminal charges against four alleged drug traffickers following a more than four-year investigation.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. says it worked with the RCMP’s federal Serious Organized Crime Unit on the file that targeted the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and its affiliates on Vancouver Island.

Police say the investigation disrupted a significant drug trafficking network and stopped the Hells Angels from expanding on Vancouver Island.

Beginning in June 2018, police say officers targeted the criminal networks of members of the Hells Angels in Nanaimo and their alleged support clubs, the Savages and Devils Army.

In the course of the probe, they say they confiscated 22 firearms and more than 13 kilograms of illegal drugs, while also making several arrests.

Police say on Wednesday, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved 41 charges against four men, one of whom was arrested and released, while warrants have been issued for the other three.

“This lengthy and complex investigation spanned over four years and included over 50 dedicated resources resulting in significant seizures of potentially deadly drugs and serious charges,” said Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, chief officer for the special enforcement unit, in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press

