FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP needs the public’s help to find Jessica Krupp and Nathan Field.

Field is wanted on an endorsed warrant for uttering threats. Krupp is wanted on endorsed warrants for three counts of theft under $5,000, breach of undertaking, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Field is 31 years old and described as:

Indigenous male,

5 feet tall (152 cm),

96 lbs (43 kg),

Brown eyes,

Brown hair,

Tattoo of “Family” on the right side of his neck.

Krupp is 26 years old and described as:

Caucasian female,

5 foot 7 inches tall (170 cm),

111 lbs (50 kg),

Brown eyes,

Brown hair.

If anyone has information on Jessica Krupp or Nathan Field, please contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

