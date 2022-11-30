FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — On Tuesday evening, local firefighters quickly put out a structure fire on Northern Lights Drive.

The Fort St. John Fire Department received a report at approximately 7:30 p.m. of a shop on fire on Northern Lights Drive.

Crews arrived on the scene at 7:36 p.m. to heavy smoke coming from the building.

Deputy fire chief Daniel Simpson said crews were able to enter the building and have the fire under control within 20 minutes, despite the wind and cold.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

An investigator is looking into the cause of the fire, but Simpson said at this time, it is not considered suspicious.

