FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John and Dawson Creek areas packed over one thousand boxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Crystal Holden of the Fort St. John Alliance Church said 1,427 shoeboxes were packaged between the communities for the initiative.

Holden also said that a lot of effort from volunteer helpers went into making this number a possibility.

Story Continues Below

“I estimate over a hundred hours of volunteer hours,” Holden said.

Volunteers weren’t just in the community either, such as residents from Prespatou who travelled to Calgary to help with inspecting and packing there.

Holden said that while this number was not as high as it’s been in the past, it’s still an initiative she enjoys participating in.

“I always enjoy it. It’s one of my favourite times, so it’s my happy place no matter what,” she said.

For more information or to help pack a last-minute box, visit the Samaritan’s Purse website.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More