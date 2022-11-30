FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Blake Cavan George was recently sentenced to two years probation in a Fort St. John courtroom after assaulting a peace officer in Prince George, leaving her with a potential career-ending head injury.

In a Fort St. John courtroom last Monday, a judge out of Abbotsford sentenced George to two years probation and a 10-year firearms prohibition for assaulting a peace officer in August 2021, causing bodily harm. Additionally, he must provide a DNA sample.

In a statement, Rob Farrer, director of the Pacific/North Region at the National Police Federation (NPF), called the decision an “offensive example of the revolving door of BC’s judicial system.”

Though no names were included in his statement, the charges, dates and locations align with the accused being George.

The statement was published on the NPF website on Monday and has since been removed.

Farrer said the officer involved sustained a severe head injury in the assault.

“She is a young woman in her mid-20s who has provided exceptional service to the Prince George community over the last two years as part of her first posting,” Farrer said.

“She has been unable to return to work since the assault, despite her commitment and repeated attempts to do so.”

Farrer said the assault might be a career-ending injury.

On August 22nd, 2021, the officer was pursuing George following a retail theft when he hid in a parking lot between two cars and “ambushed” her, according to Farrer.

“The suspect struck our member multiple times in the head,” he explained.

“Despite the ongoing and violent attack, our member successfully arrested him.”

Farrer added that George was known to the police for several previous offences.

He said that this type of violent incident and “subsequent lax court decision” is why the NPF supports Premier David Eby’s and the province’s Safer Communities Action Plan to “incarcerate those who commit repeat violent crimes against others.”

Farrer explained that the decision was a plea deal where George was given credit for previous jail time on unrelated offences.

“[The court decision] sends the message that it is okay for police officers to be attacked and injured while serving their communities with no significant legal repercussions,” Farrer said.

“This decision is a particularly offensive example of the revolving door of BC’s judicial system and makes a travesty of the protections provided through legislation for police officers who have taken an oath to protect the public and do so every shift.”

In a separate incident, George is set to appear in court in January 2023 for an alleged assault in Fort St. John in October.

George must report for DNA sample collection on January 13th, 2023.

