FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Anthony Norman Burke received a 90-day jail sentence for a hit-and-run incident in 2019 that killed two pedestrians.

On Monday, Burke was sentenced to intermittent jail time and three years of probation, meaning he will not serve his sentence all at once.

Burke was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $200 by December 20th, 2025.

He was charged with two counts of failing to stop, resulting in death, but was found guilty of only one charge.

On September 18th, 2019, Fort St John RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision where the driver struck two pedestrians before leaving the scene in the 10100 block of 98th Ave.

Jared Tompkins, 26, and Samantha Hunter, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Burke eventually turned himself in to police around 10 p.m. the same night, and his vehicle was seized.

