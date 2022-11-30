DGS Astro Paving presents the 12 Days of Moose-mas! This year we want to keep the heart of FSJ and surrounding areas strong by supporting local businesses.

DGS Astro Paving has paid for 12 local businesses to receive free on-air advertising for the 12 Days of Moose-mas contest. Are you a local business owner?

To qualify, your business must meet the following qualifications:

A local business in the North Peace of B.C.

A valid business license

Be willing to provide a $150 gift card to your business for Moose FM to give away on the air.

If you can provide all of the above, you can enter to be one of 12 local businesses featured in DGS Astro Paving’s 12 Days of Moose-mas! We select 12 businesses at random, and Moose FM will only contact businesses that have been selected to participate in the program.

Here’s what DGS Astro Paving & Moose FM is giving you:

7 ads that are 30 seconds long on one of 12 days of Moose-Mas!

Social Media recognition

Mention on Moosefm.ca

Fill out the form below, and your business could be a part of DGS Astro Paving’s 12 Days of Moose-mas!

The contest will run from December 5th 2022.

Got a question? Give us a call at 250-787-7100.

