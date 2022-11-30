FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Salvation Army has raised $19,000 so far with the Christmas Kettle campaign.

Two weeks into the campaign and executive director of the Fort St. John Salvation Jared Braun wants more. The organization hopes to raise $110,000 by the end of the campaign.

A Salvation Army Christmas Kettle (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

The fundraiser will run until December 24th, and the Salvation Army needs more volunteers to work the kettles this year.

“[Volunteers] just add faces to our organization and to the work that we’re doing,” Braun said.

Salvation Army Toy Drive at the Totem Mall (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

Donations made to the Christmas Kettle go on to help support people in the local community with items like food and warm clothing for the season.

The fundraiser will be open for donations until December 24th, but some locations will be closing their donations early. The Totem Mall and Century 21 will see their kettles close on December 15th, and Home Hardware will close on December 17th.

To learn more, donate, or get involved as a volunteer this season, visit the Fort St. John Salvation Army website.

