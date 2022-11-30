DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A Dawson Creek resident recently found a BC/49 ticket while cleaning his truck, resulting in him becoming $75,000 richer.

Kyle MacDonald said he was sitting in his truck cleaning up some old receipts when he found the ticket.

“When I went to scan the ticket, I was just like, ’wow, really?’ I thought it was crazy,” MacDonald recalled.

Story Continues Below

With his winnings, MacDonald plans to surprise his family with an impromptu vacation.

MacDonald purchased the winning ticket for the October 8th draw at the Dawson Co-op Gas Bar on 8th Street.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More