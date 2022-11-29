FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Santa Claus will be visiting the Fort St. John Legion on Sunday, December 4th.

Santa will be at the legion from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and available for pictures. There will be a $10 charge at the door, with the proceeds going to the Women’s Resource Society.

Kelly White, the legion’s general manager, said parents can bring their own cameras, but there will be someone to take pictures as well, who can then email the photos.

Though they chose the Women’s Resource Society to receive the proceeds for this event, White said other events held at the legion will donate their proceeds to different establishments in the city.

“We’re very excited for Christmas and that we’re actually able to start doing this again and to open our doors to the kids, family and community,” White said.

The legion is hosting Tibbs Eve on December 23rd, which White said is a time for friends to gather together before Christmas with the family.

“So come one, come all… No chaos, no wrapping presents, just friend time and sociables tonight. Only at our local FSJ legion will you see such a time.” White said.

The entry for Tibbs Eve is $10, and proceeds will go towards the local Salvation Army.

Also in December is the New Year’s Eve party at the end of the year, and weekly events like karaoke and dart nights.

