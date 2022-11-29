CALGARY, ALTA. — The Northeast BC Predators under-18 team came home from the Wickenheiser Female World Hockey Festival last weekend undefeated, with gold medals in hand.

After a slow start to their first game against the Yukon Wild, the Predators dominated the second half, resulting in a 7-4 win.

The Predators’ second game of the tournament was a shut-out success. Tactful play from Predators Audrina Freeman and Grace Macdonald led a relentless attack on the Calgary Junior Inferno, defeating them 10-0.

Story Continues Below

The Predators’ third game saw the girls’ team take on the West Central Wildcats. Goaltending from Bailey Greene and several end-to-end rushes from Kayce Tanner led to the Predators’ 9-2 win over the Wildcats.

The fourth game resulted in a 3-0 win for the Predators against the Vancouver Angels.

The Predators met the Yukon Wild again in the championship finals, where they defeated the Wild 9-2 for the gold medal win.

According to Predators’ head coach Len Potvin, strong goaltending and a solid offensive attack teamed with aggressive, disciplined play was key to his team’s successful weekend.

“I was really pleased with our girls’ effort,” said Potvin.

“This team never seems to get down or discouraged. We have a large group of leaders, with everyone chipping in at the same time. Many of our goals were scored on second or third rebounds – showing extra effort and drive. I am very proud of the girl’s play.”

The Predators now have a 10-game unbeaten streak, including tournament games, as well as league and exhibition play.

The under-18 Predators will play league rivals, the Williams Lake Female under-18 team, and the Prince George MHA under-18 Capitals early next month.

The NEBC under-15 Predators were also at WickFest last weekend and came home with silver medals after losing 3-1 to the West Central Wildcats in the final.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More