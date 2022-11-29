FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has granted the Métis Nation of British Columbia a temporary use permit for Métis House as development continues.

A temporary use permit was requested to allow for government services and minor daycare services for their members at the property.

The Métis House was one of two properties acquired by the MNBC in Fort St. John in the fall of 2021 and was previously called the Passive House. The other property is a vacant lot adjacent to the Métis House.

Story Continues Below

The permit was requested so the Métis Nation of British Columbia (MNBC) could continue offering services while planning for future development on the acquired land.

Some proposed future developments include a permanent daycare centre and rental housing.

The Métis House at 9904 94th Street in Fort St. John is an office space operated by the MNBC and will be used to support their Skills Training, Employment, and Post-secondary program.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More