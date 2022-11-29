FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club is hosting Canada’s top up-and-coming long track speed skaters next week.

Speed Skating Canada’s Long Track Canada Cup 1 is taking place in Fort St. John from December 9th to 11th at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The national-level speed skating competition allows senior and junior-level skaters to gain racing experience and accumulate points toward the end-of-season Canadian rankings.

Story Continues Below

The rankings help determine which athletes are nominated to the National and NextGen teams next season.

This season’s Long Track Canada Cup series features five stops, kicking off in Fort St. John before travelling to Quebec City and Winnipeg in January and finishing in Calgary in March.

Admission to the event is free to the public.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More