FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Many Fort St. John residents have reported feeling an earthquake just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Earthquakes Canada, there have been three earthquakes near the Peace River in the two hours, both near Reno, Alta.

Around 4:45 p.m., the area was hit by two 5.2 magnitude earthquakes, followed by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake an hour later.

The last earthquake was felt in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, along with communities in the Alberta Peace.

As of 6:30 p.m., Earthquakes Canada has not received any reports of damage.

Reno, Alta, roughly 294.3 km from Fort St. John.

In the last month, two fracking-caused earthquakes have been reported near Fort St. John. A 4.6 magnitude earthquake occurred on November 11th and a 4.5 magnitude earthquake took place on November 15th.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported near Reno on November 23rd, followed by a 3.8 magnitude earthquake being reported the following day.

**This story has been updated to reflect new information from Earthquakes Canada. They are now reporting three earthquakes happened on November 29 near Reno, Alberta.

