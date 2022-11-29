Since moving to Fort St. John 29 years ago, November’s Co-op Community Champion Lana Neitz has volunteered numerous hours of her time for community groups.

“I love making a difference, and there are so many people that can use that help. It’s the little things that make a difference,” said Neitz.

Both Community Champion nominations Neitz received highlighted her commitment to helping anyone in need, from local sports organizations to the North Peace Ride for the Disabled.

For those wondering how she can volunteer so much of her time while working full-time and hanging out with her family, Neitz said she’s just used to being busy.

“I grew up in a very large family in Williams Lake. There were 11 kids in my family, so I was kind of used to always having chaos, being involved, and making sure things got done.”

Neitz said she gained the passion for volunteering from her mother.

“My mother, a single mother, raised all of us herself, yet she still had time to take in foster kids. She took the time to volunteer for our school sports and out-of-school sports.”

Out of all the organizations and events she’s volunteered for, Neitz said some of her favourite experiences were with the World Hockey Challenge, the Fort St. John International Air Show and the North Peace Ride for the Disabled.

Neitz is very passionate about her work with the North Peace Ride for the Disabled, where she serves as the secretary and fundraising coordinator.

Her passion for the organization started while her grandsons participated in the programs offered.

“I could see how much it brought out excitement. Seeing an eight-year-old child grooming that horse and cleaning the hooves, the camaraderie they had with everyone learning those skills, inspired me to want to be involved,” said Neitz.

As you’d expect, Neitz said she doesn’t have a lot of downtime, but when she does, she loves taking in the Fort St. John Senior Flyers games with her husband, Dwayne.

