FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — All the proceeds from this year’s Co-op Community Christmas Concert will go to the Salvation Army.

The show will take place at The Lido Theatre on December 13th and is presented by Bruised Orange Productions.

The concert will feature five local artists of different musical genres coming together to bring Christmas spirit and community support.

Story Continues Below

This year’s artists, Craig Brooks, Joseph & Amy Te Bulte, Deb Butler, The Landis Dell Trio, and Jordyn Buschewho, will be performing all the holiday classics.

Tickets are $15, and tables of four, six, and eight can be purchased.

The concert will take place on December 13th. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit Moose FM’s website.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More