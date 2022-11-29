FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has passed its amended water and sewer rates bylaw.

The Amended Sewer Regulation Bylaw was initially read by council three times by title at the meeting on November 14th.

This updated bylaw allows city staff to use updated costs when calculating and setting water and sewer rates for next year.

The amendments will see the price of water rise to $1.85 per cubic meter and the sewer usage increase to $1.97 per cubic meter.

The amendments to this bylaw will take effect on January 1st, 2023.

