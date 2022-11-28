DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek and Fort St. John RCMP have arrested two people in connection with recovered stolen property.

On Saturday, November 26th, Dawson Creek RCMP received information about a stolen vehicle in Kelly Lake.

A Grande Prairie RCMP member found a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Fort St. John a few days before.

A vehicle stolen from Dawson Creek in mid-November was also spotted in the same area, according to police.

Dawson Creek and Fort St. John RCMP have made two arrests concerning the recovered property, and the suspects were released as the investigation continues.

“Property crime offences impact many people, and we continue to focus efforts towards enforcement,” said Sergeant Jaime Moffat with the Dawson Creek RCMP.

Anyone with any information on the stolen vehicles is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700.

