The frequent traveller is simple to shop for during the holiday season. Many products make a flight or a daily commute more bearable and comfortable. For those that have to travel quarterly or even weekly for work, these thoughtful gifts will likely become essential staples in their go bags. With the holidays just around the corner, here is a list of small gifts that will make life easier for the person that is always catching that next flight.

Power Bank

Nothing is more frustrating for travellers than when, in mid-flight, their phone suddenly dies. The fear of dead phones takes its vacation with a fully charged power bank. There are many to choose from in every price range. Getting a charger between 15,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh — meaning milliamp hours — should be sufficient for most travel needs.

Charging Cable Organizer

Another common issue when travelling is charging cable management. Sometimes, people travel with many devices that use different charging cables, like phones, tablets, computers, smartwatches, and e-book readers. A charging cable organizer reduces clutter in carry-on baggage.

Travel Wallet

A traveller’s essential documents are in one convenient location with a travel wallet. These travel wallets allow globetrotters to keep their documents organized and protected in bustling airports. There will be no more worrying about which pocket holds IDs, a passport, a boarding pass, or travel itineraries.

Travel Adapter

Many countries don’t use the same power outlets as Canada. A travel adapter will convert a type A plug (the kind with two flat prongs) and a type B plug (the kind with two flat prongs and a grounding prong) used in Canada into any other type used around the world. When shopping for an adapter, look for one with power surge protection to protect all electronics from damage.

Gift Card for Travel

Gift cards allow recipients to pick what they need for their adventure. You can use bookstore gift cards to buy something to read on a flight or at the beach. Hotel and airline gift cards allow the recipient to choose when and where they want to go while covering one of the most significant travel expenses at least partially. Other options include gift cards for luggage, gas, travel planning, and tour services.

Photo: Jaromir Chalabala via 123RF

Reusable Water Bottle

A reusable water bottle is a game changer when travelling. Most airports have water bottle filling stations so travellers can stay hydrated throughout their journey. Choose a water bottle that will fit easily into a backpack, is insulated to maintain temperature, and has a spill-proof lid. Some water bottles even have built-in filtration systems if water safety at specific destinations is a concern.

Custom Luggage Tag

Custom luggage tags allow for almost limitless personalization. They can feature names, pictures, patterns, and colours. Tip: Choose a brightly coloured tag to make spotting luggage at an airport baggage claim easy.

Disposable Mini Toothbrushes

A pack of disposable mini toothbrushes will ensure that travellers can freshen up during any leg of their journey. Mini toothbrushes easily fit inside a carry-on bag and provide a simple way to clean teeth and freshen breath. Travellers, and their seat neighbours, will be grateful for this one.

Travel Journal

After a vacation, friends and family members often want to hear all of the traveller’s exciting stories and experiences. With a small travel journal, precious memories can be saved and shared for years. Another benefit of having a travel journal is promoting positive emotions while travelling, as expressing gratitude in a journal can impact well-being.

Noise-Canceling Headphones

Noise-cancelling headphones are a travelling necessity if you are ready to spend a bit more money on stocking stuffers. They help block out the sounds of noisy airports, buses, and trains. Travellers can listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, or streaming content without worrying about the excess noise surrounding them.

This holiday season, find the perfect gift for the seasoned traveller to the vacation rookie, with customizable options, variable price ranges, and essential gadgets to make travelling a breeze.

