CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Shady Acres Trailer Court is under another do not consume water order from Sterling Management due to the presence of E. coli.

On November 23rd, one of six samples collected showed the presence of the bacteria, and due to manganese also being present in the water, a do not consume order was issued.

Typically, E. coli could be boiled out of the water, but boiling causes manganese to concentrate.

As Northern Health believes it was a sampling error, more sampling is being done at the site.

Sterling Management was required to deliver a notice to residents on November 25th.

Earlier this year, Shady Acres was under a water quality advisory, and later, a do not consume order due to the manganese detected.

According to Health Canada, the maximum acceptable concentration (MAC) of manganese is 0.12 mg/L.

According to Sterling Management, a recent sample taken shows the water in Shady Acres Trailer Court has approximately 1.5 mg/L, exceeding Health Canada’s MAC.

Water exceeding the MAC can still be considered safe for hand washing, bathing, and showering, according to HealthLinkBC and the notice from Sterling Management.

Sterling Management’s letter recommended that residents use bottled water for formula, as too much manganese in drinking water may harm brain development in infants and children.

Sterling Management was unavailable for comment.

