FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Residents from Prespatou recently travelled to Calgary to help inspect boxes before they were packed away for Operation Christmas.

Steve Reimer, Dara Reimer, Simon Loewen, and James Loewen made the trip to Calgary for the second consecutive year to help the Samaritan’s Purse with its annual Operation Christmas Child campaign.

On November 25th, the Reimers and Loewens were inspecting shoeboxes filled with donations of gifts and hygiene products before they were packed away to be shipped across the world for Christmas.

Story Continues Below

Dara Reimer has been packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas for the past 20 years.

“I like making sure kids get gifts,” Reimer said. “Especially the ones who’ve never gotten one in their lives.”

Operation Christmas Child is an annual campaign that sees the Samaritan’s Purse Canada, together with individuals and community groups, put together shoeboxes of gifts, school supplies, and hygiene products for children in need worldwide.

This year, the boxes will be sent to places like Central America, the Philippines, Ukraine, and West Africa.

Since starting the operation in 1993, the Samaritan’s Purse has distributed nearly 200 million boxes in over 100 countries.

For more information or to help pack a last-minute box, visit the Samaritan’s Purse website.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More