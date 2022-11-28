Congratulations to Kendyl Livingston, a longtime cheerleader with Energetic Edge, for being named November’s Youth Athlete of the month.

The 16-year-old has been with the cheerleading club for over five years after being encouraged by her sister to join.

Her sister joined the Energetic Edge Cheer Association during its first year as a club. Kendyl says she wasn’t sure if she wanted to join the club as she was in dance at the time.

Story Continues Below

The following year Kendyl joined the club’s non-competitive team, and jump to several years later, she is still with the Energetic Edge.

“I ended up really liking it,” said Kendyl.

Kendyl also received her coaching certificate last summer and has utilized her interest in weight training to develop a conditioning plan for the team.

“[I got it to] just to help out with any of the teams that needed an extra coach and for the experience as well.”

She says her main goal with coaching is to empower youth and pass on her knowledge.

“We’re in the northern community, and cheer is not much of a thing here. So I wanna gain more recognition for cheerleading in the north,” said Kendyl.

The individual who nominated Kendyl this month called her a “coach’s dream,” noting her ability to motivate the team and her overall leadership qualities.

“She spends her spare time researching routines, new stunts and conditioning drills so that her teammates can have the best chance possible at competition,” read the nomination.

Kendyl says her favourite moment with the Edge was in 2020 when her team placed first in all their competitions.

Cheerleading isn’t in Kendyl’s long-term plan, but some of the skills she has acquired will surely help in the future.

Kendyl plans on going to university and is currently undecided on what she will be taking but is leaning towards a bachelor of science. With that, she may aim to get into medicine or pharmacy.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More