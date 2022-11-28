FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Surf College Cup welcomed five under-17 Northern Striker players to San Diego, California, last weekend.

Andrew Jackson, Madix Palfy, Kaden Baumeister, Devon Huillery, and Daejul Pankratz, were invited to join players from Alberta and BC Surf Soccer to play against USA teams.

Danielle Pankratz, Daejul’s mom, said most of the boys have grown up together in Fort St. John.

Story Continues Below

“They, along with many other team members in the FSJ Northern Strikers, are starting to be recognized, and we are so proud of their hard work, sportsmanship, and dedication,” said Danielle in an email.

Danielle noted that some of the boys are getting calls from all over Canada, the USA, and Europe to play soccer.

Most of the boys, Danielle said, have been coached by Jon Palfy and Tyler Huillery since they were “very young.”

According to the Surf College Cup website, the tournament is “a nationally recognized premier tournament, rated among the top in the United States.”

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More