FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Pride Society and the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society have joined forces to raise awareness for World AIDS Day.

World AIDS Day falls on Thursday, December 1st, and the two local organizations have teamed up on two initiatives to help raise awareness for the day.

The first is a proclamation in front of the Fort St. John council to have World AIDS Day recognized in the city. The second is the ongoing campaign to bring awareness to the at-home tests available through the I’m Ready test and app.

The proclamation was made by Lyle Goldie, director of the North Peace Pride Society, and Amanda Trotter, executive director of the Women’s Resource Society, on November 28th.

Council gave their support to the request, and proclaimed December 1st, as World AIDS Day in Fort St. John.

On top of the proclamation, Goldie and Trotter also requested that the stage at Centennial Park be lit in red.

The I’m Ready test is a self-testing kit for HIV that connects to an app where people who test positive can get resources and connect with professionals who can help them through the next steps.

I’m Ready HIV Testing Kit (Katherine Caddel, EnergeticCity.ca)

In an interview with Energeticcity.ca, Lyle Goldie said that giving people the ability to learn their status is the biggest goal with the test.

“In Fort St. John, trying to find a time or get an appointment for a blood test can be really difficult,” Goldie said. “Here’s something that works. Health Canada approved. All that. And you can do your test discreetly at home.”

Visit the Ready To Know website to learn more about the I’m Ready test and app.

