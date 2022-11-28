FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies add some more wins to their streak after going undefeated last weekend.

The Huskies beat the Grande Prairie Wheat Kings 4-2 on Saturday, earning their 11th win in a row.

Kurtis Lee, Raymond Dick, Nick Loewen, and Chase London each earned a goal for the Pups.

Story Continues Below

Jackson Powers had 22 saves between the pipes for the Huskies. Fort St. John outshot Grande Prairie 42-24.

The Huskies started the weekend by beating the Sexsmith Vipers 4-2 on Friday.

The North Peace Navigators will be in Fort St. John to take on the Huskies this weekend for back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.

The puck drops at the North Peace Arena at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Pups are 14-3-1 on the season and are sitting in thrid place in the standings behind the Wheat Kings and the Vipers.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More