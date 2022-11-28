FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies and Northeast BC Predators collected 5,400 pounds of food and over $1,200 in cash donations for the Salvation Army.

The Huskies and the Predators braved the cold on Sunday for the 25th annual Fill the Bus food drive between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Jeremy Clothier, general manager of the Huskies, said the response from the community was excellent, even though they were a little short on volunteers.

Story Continues Below

“We were shorthanded, so we hit as much as we could in the time allotted,” explained Clothier, noting that on top of food donations, they received gift cards and monetary donations.

Predators volunteers helping with the Fill the Bus food drive for the Salvation Army. (FSJ Huskies – Facebook)

He said the donation amounts range year-over-year, depending on the weather, people being home, and the number of volunteers.

“There are less people home this year, I think,” Clothier said.

Every year, it is mandatory for players to help out during the drive.

“They know what it’s going towards, so they put their best effort in,” he said.

“Something that we strive for every year is just to make sure that we’re in the community helping out where it needs to be helped.”

Next up for the Salvation Army is the Home Hardware Toy Drive going until December 17th.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, we want to give back to the people who have supported us this year! We have partnered with local businesses to create an $800 Shopping Spree Giveaway! One of our Supporters will win the giveaway on December 2 and anyone who becomes one by December 1 will be entered to win as well. Learn More